After yesterday’s severe weather there are some lingering showers and storms sliding across Central Kansas. A passing shower cannot be ruled out closer to Wichita. It may take most of the morning for this activity to clear out.

Before our next chance for storms, it will be very hot and humid with highs in the 90s and 100s. A strong southerly breeze will help pump in this unseasonably hot air.

We will once again need to be weather aware during the afternoon and evening when a few strong to severe storms will be possible.

The best chance of severe weather will be around and north of I-70. Damaging winds and large hail are the main threats. The threat of an isolated tornado will be farther north in Nebraska.

Most of the spotty rain and rumbles should stay to the north and west of the Wichita Metro during the night and into Saturday. However, more of South Central Kansas will need to be weather aware Saturday.

While the chance of a shower or thunderstorm will stick around through the first part of Saturday, mainly north and west, it will be during the afternoon and evening when conditions will need to be monitored closely. This is when stronger storms are expected to develop and they will continue through sundown.

A cold front will slice through the Sunflower State and will be the mechanism that sparks this severe chance. Showers and storms should be weaker during the overnight but will linger into early Sunday.

Rain will gradually thin out through the day Sunday and the front will have moved all the way through so temperatures will be much cooler and there will be less humidity.

The cooldown will continue into the start of the new work week and daily storm chances will take a brief break. Do not get used to the cooler air, it will not take long for it to feel like the dog days of summer again.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 98 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 77 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 66 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.