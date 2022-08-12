We are one day closer to relief from the heat but we will have to endure more dog days of summer before we get there. It will not be too humid today but high temperatures will still be uncomfortable for many of us.

The heat continues to build and becomes more intense over the weekend and into next week. Dewpoints should continue to remain in check so the humidity should not be too oppressive but we will still need to put some effort into getting through highs in the 100s.

High pressure that has been keeping us dry and hot will begin to breakdown Monday. This will unlock the door to a cooler, damp change as our next front swings in.

A chance of rain will return to Northern Kansas by late Monday and then spread into more of the area during the night. As the front keeps sinking south this will keep a chance of rain for Tuesday as well as dropping high temperatures into the 80s and even 70s.

We will take every drop we can get Wednesday because conditions will turn drier after mid-week. Temperatures will rebound a bit but are not looking too toasty for the latter half of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 98 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 99 Wind: SW/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 104 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.