Most of us are dry this morning but we will still need to watch out for a passing shower or storm, especially to the southwest around the Oklahoma Panhandle where some rain is approaching.

There is another risk of seeing a strong to severe storm today. The greatest risk of damaging winds and large hail will be to the southwest.

Timing for any stronger storms looks to be during the afternoon and evening. Despite the greatest of risk of severe weather only including the southwest corner of the area, there could still be a few storms around elsewhere during this time.

High temperatures will be in the 80s but will not be too toasty compared to what is ahead.

Temperatures will start to crank back up over the weekend and the heat will continue to build next week. We may see our first heat alerts of the year by next Wednesday.

Storm chances do not look too good over the weekend and Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty dry. A few storms could be nearby in Eastern Kansas Saturday morning but will quickly get carried away into Missouri.

While this chance does not look impressive it will still be monitored due to a severe risk being just outside of our area.

The rest of the weekend will be mainly dry but hot. Rain chances do not look promising next week as the blast furnace gets going.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: S/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 69 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.