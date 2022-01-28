Slight improvements are on the way for Friday afternoon. After a chilly stint midweek, we are trending back toward average for this time of year. Expect a wide range of 40s into the afternoon. We will enjoy a good deal of sunshine out there as well.

This warming trending will surge into the weekend. We can expect highs anywhere between 15 and 20 degrees above average in spots. We have a few beautiful days in the 50s and 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Warm air lingers into early next week. 50s and 60s should still carry us into Monday and Tuesday. This is when we begin to see big changes as colder air plows in from the north.

Our next storm system is looking to take shape late Tuesday into Wednesday. It looks like we will be warm enough to begin as a rain evening, with a transition period over to snow for parts of Wednesday. Right now, freezing rain is also a possibility. This is a large storm system, and the way the track is trending, most of the state of Kansas could be impacted. Measurable snowfall is definitely in the picture, but we need to fine tune those details through the weekend. Travel concerns are on the table for Wednesday.

Cold air is going to linger after the storm system clears the region. We can expect highs in the 20s and lows potentially near zero for late next week.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears