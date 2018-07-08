Western's Weather Wrap: Wonderful Weekend Weather

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A few non-severe storms popped up in southwest Kansas earlier this afternoon, but all is fizzling out this evening. Otherwise, it was a hot and sunny day across the state, but with temperatures around normal for this time of year in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

And we have a beautiful night ahead of us, too. Temperatures will drop to the 60s with fairly low humidity, mostly clear skies, and light winds. Not a terrible night to turn of the a/c and open the windows!

Then we get much of the same for tomorrow, but with no storm chances. Lots of sunshine, breezy winds in western Kansas, hot temperatures in the low to mid 90s, and thankfully even lower humidity to keep it fairly comfortable!

We then have a very quiet stretch taking over for the next week, allowing temperatures to slowly climb back up above normal.

Enjoy the rest of this beautiful weekend!

~Katie the Weather Lady