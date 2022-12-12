We have been experiencing some soupy mornings and today is no different. Give yourselves a few extra minutes before heading out the door. Fog, drizzle, and some mist may slow down your drive through this morning.

After the fog lifts, moisture keeps getting drawn in by stronger south winds. A few light showers will still be around during the afternoon and clouds will dominate our skies.

Even though it will turn gusty, especially to the west, a southerly wind direction will help us out in the temperature department. We are safely above freezing this morning and highs will be above average in the 50s later this afternoon.

We transition from light showers and drizzle to storms by evening. They will be discrete and isolated at first early in the evening.

It is important that we stay weather aware because there will be a risk of strong to severe storms. All forms of severe weather will be possible. With the threat of a tornado, please have more than one way to receive warnings.

Storms will cluster together into a line during the overnight and track to the east. The severe threat will wind down but there will still be locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning.

Some weather alerts will go into effect tonight while storms are occurring. A High Wind Watch goes into effect after dark as this system swings through the Plains. Gusts farther west could reach 55 to 60 mph where a few of our counties are included in the Watch. It will still be windy across the rest of the area with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph.

A Winter Storm Watch will also go into effect tonight but only for one of our counties. Dundy County in Southwest Nebraska.

Rain and rumbles will keep tracking to the east into early Tuesday but then attention will be on the northwest corner of the area. The backside of this system will generate some snow showers and colder air will begin to spill back into the area.

Snow showers will be ongoing through Tuesday evening and blowing snow could be an issue too due to the gusty winds. Snowfall amounts will be manageable for most when it comes to road conditions. However, there will be higher totals just outside of the area in our neighboring states of Colorado and Nebraska.

Mid-week will be drier but much colder and still windy. Expect a solid stretch of overnights and early mornings in the teens and afternoons barely getting above freezing.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain and drizzle. Hi: 52 Wind S/SE 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 90% chance of showers and storms Lo: 47. Wind S/SE 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 55 Wind: S/SW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 28 Wind: NW/W 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 34 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 35 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 34 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy.