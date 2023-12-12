Another cold front has cleared the area and there is a little bit of moisture behind it. There will be a small chance for a few sprinkles and/or flurries to the northwest today but the rest of the area will be pretty dry.

You will not notice much of a change in temperatures this morning but this will be more likely by the afternoon. More clouds will also aid in making the day ahead feel cooler.

Temperatures continue to take a dip into the 40s and upper 30s as a potent storm system moves in. However, temperature swings will not be too significant over the coming days and a winter chill will not be too bitter.

There will be an uptick in moisture beginning tonight. Western Kansas, Southwest Nebraska, and our Oklahoma Panhandle counties should plan on slower travel mid-week. Temperatures will start near and below freezing tomorrow. As moisture streams in this will create areas of cold rain, freezing drizzle, and rain/snow showers into Wednesday.

Conditions will not be as wet or wintry farther east. Even though it will be chilly, temperatures will be able to get above freezing to the west so there may not be as much wintry weather to the west during the day Wednesday. However, as temperatures drop again during the night we will begin to see a bit more snow than rain, especially for areas closest to the Kansas/Colorado line.

This set up will continue through Thursday. As this system crawls east we will begin to see moisture get pulled out of Western Kansas by the end of the work week. Any rain will favor areas south of I-70 Friday and moisture moves out just in time for the weekend.

Bottom line, the farther west you are please drive safely over the next few days. Temperatures will turn milder over the weekend and into next week with more sun too.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 52 Wind: NE/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 32 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 47 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 33 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 49 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: H: 51 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 49 Lo: 27 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny, breezy.