Western Kansas has dried out but mainly snow continues to track through Central Kansas. Not much wintry accumulation is expected but allowing extra travel time is still a good idea due to a light coating of snow and slush on roads.

In addition to the wet and wintry weather, gusty winds will try to slow you down too. Gusts up to 40 to 50 mph will be possible through this morning. A Wind Advisory for many of our Central Kansas counties will be in effect through noon.

By midday, much of the moisture that we are experiencing now will shift farther east. With the exception of our easternmost counties, most of us will be dry heading into the afternoon and moisture will just continue to pull away from us through the rest of the day. Western Kansas will see some sun return while Central Kansas clouds will be more stubborn.

Enjoy a sunny Saturday and a pleasant Sunday because another system will move in by the start of the new work week. Showers and storms are looking likely Monday. This system will take its time moving through which means we have more beneficial moisture on the way. A chance of rain will linger Tuesday and some snow could mix in to the west as temperatures fall again. Conditions should trend drier after mid-week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain/snow mix. Hi: 51 Wind: N 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 67 Wind: W 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 39 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 51 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny.