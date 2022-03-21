We will lose a lot of the warmth that wrapped up the weekend as our next front slowly swings in. As winds switch out of the north this will knock highs down below average into the 40s and 50s.

Many of us are starting the day dry but you will want to grab an umbrella before heading out this morning. There will not be much rain around before sunrise but chances will quickly rise after that. Spring has officially sprung but winter is not done with us just yet. Some snowflakes may try to mix with the rain near the Kansas/Colorado line to the northwest.

Some rumbles of thunder will be possible but severe weather is not expected. There is a better chance of a switch from rain to snow to the west during the evening. This is where a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7pm. 1″ to 3″ will be possible through Tuesday morning, isolated spots could push 4″.

Tuesday starts with snow to the west with some wintry weather possibly impacting portions of Central Kansas. Any precipitation in Wichita will be in the form of rain. Plan on slower travels early Tuesday due to wet and snowy roads.

Western Kansas skies gradually turn drier but there could be could be some rain/snow showers that wrap back around into Central and Eastern Kansas through Wednesday.

The moisture that we receive over the next few days will be beneficial and help with fire concerns. Rain totals in far Western Kansas will be under an inch but could exceed an inch or two in the rest of the area.

High temperatures stay below average but we will warm back up with plenty of sun through the second half of the week. So far, the weekend is looking like another good one.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 100% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 57 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 100% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 38 Wind: SE/N 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 47 Wind: N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: N/NW 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 32 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 38 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 71 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, windy.