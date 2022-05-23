Rain chances will be on the rise as we start the new work week. Showers have already returned to Northwest Kansas. If it is dry where you are this morning, you will still want to grab an umbrella or rain jacket for when the rain starts.

More clouds and some wet weather around today will keep highs cooler than average. It will feel more like late March rather than late May.

Most of us will be clear from severe weather but a late afternoon and evening storm could be strong to severe in extreme Southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma panhandle. Wind and hail are the main storm threats.

During the evening is also when rainfall becomes more widespread and heavy. Heavier showers and rumbles impact southern parts of the area first and work their way north closer to I-70.

A Flood Watch will go into effect for the Wichita Metro and surrounding counties. It will be in effect through Tuesday evening.

We will need to monitor flood-prone areas into mid-week. As much as 2″ to 3″ of rain is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Streams, creeks, and rivers could be running out of their banks.

As showers fill into more of the area tonight this will lead to a damp Tuesday. Showers will be on and off all day and severe weather is not expected.

Moisture will be slow to move out and some showers could still be floating across the area Wednesday.

Rain will wrap up completely by Thursday. As we dry out we will also gradually heat back up into the 80s and 90s.

So far, Memorial Day Weekend is looking dry with local travel troubles at a minimum. Winds will be gusty at times and afternoons will be hot.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 62 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Cloudy. 90% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 63 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: W/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 50 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy, breezy.