The dangerous cold that we have had to endure over the last few days continues into our Tuesday. Wind chills this morning will likely keep most of us inside through the first half of the day.

This is why a Wind Chill Warning will remain in effect through noon today.

Even after wind chill alerts are allowed to expire it will still be very cold. However, mostly sunny skies will help high temperatures warm above the single digits, something we have not been able to do for a few days.

We will eventually be able to warm above freezing by Wednesday, with the exception of a few spots to the north. A cold front by the second half of the week will erase any improvements to high temperatures as we head into the weekend but at least we will not drop down to the single digits.

High pressure will gradually break down as we head through the rest of the week. Moisture is looking meager and not much is expected this week.

There will be some snow nearby to the north and west late Wednesday, this could lead to a chance for snow in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska by Thursday. Once high temperatures get back above freezing, a chance for rain develops early next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 21 Wind: NW/SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 12 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: SW/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 18 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 30 Lo: 7 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 5 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 28 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 38 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 41 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 39 Lo:32 Mostly cloudy.