Storms have moved out but there will be a few lingering showers around today. Do not be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mix in to the north and west.

A cold front has also cleared the area and is tracking to the east. Winds will not be as strong as yesterday but will still be gusty and they will be out of the north which will cool us down. After many highs warmed to the 80s Tuesday there will be a noticeable cooldown into the 50s.

Unfortunately, any moisture we are able to receive today will not help with fire concerns. Fire Weather Warnings have been re-issued to the north and west.

Winds will be lighter after dark but this will help area low temperatures bottom out in the freezer. If you have any sensitive plants you will want to bring them inside or cover them up.

High temperatures over the coming days will be closer to average in the 60s and low 70s. There will be days when we will be a few degrees warmer or cooler but there are not any big shifts or changes expected in the near future.

We will need to continue to monitor fire concerns Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has already been issued to the west. Winds will be breezy and the day will be dry.

Chances for moisture are not looking too good the latter part of the week. A chance of a shower or storm Friday will mainly be farther east. Any rain Saturday will be to our south and east. Some rain may develop Sunday ahead of another front but the chance of this happening is low right now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 65 Wind: W/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 44 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, windy.