A few early morning showers and non-severe storms are tracking to the east and most of us are dry to start the day. Our next cold front has moved into the area and will keep conditions unsettled over the next several days.

Before our next chance of showers and storms, it will be very warm again with highs in the 80s and 90s under a mix of clouds and sun.

In addition to the unseasonable heat it will also be windy again. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through this evening for much of Central Kansas. Area gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph.

Add mainly dry conditions and fire danger will be high again in Southwest Kansas and along the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Later this afternoon and evening there will be a chance for showers and storms, possibly into the overnight too. The front will be the culprit that sparks potential rain and rumbles.

A strong to severe storm or two will be possible with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats. The severe risk will mainly be north of the Kansas/Nebraska line.

Memorial Day starts dry but more of the area will need to be weather aware with a Slight Risk of severe weather stretched across Central Kansas. All forms of severe weather will be possible so an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Storms will develop late in the afternoon and evening as the front continues to slowly swing through the area. Storms may fire to the north first but we will have to keep a close eye on areas farther south too in South Central Kansas.

A few storms linger into the overnight before getting pulled out of the area. We will reset early Tuesday and then the slowly advancing front will spark another round of strong to severe storms. Large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two will be possible. Timing looks to be late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours again with the greatest risk in South Central and Eastern Kansas.

Scattered showers and storms will stick around mid-week after the front dips south and southeast. Temperatures will be much cooler too in the 60s and 70s Wednesday. The chance of a shower or storm later in the week looks low but will need to be monitored, especially with Riverfest’s kickoff Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 92 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 73 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 88 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 57 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy.