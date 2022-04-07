Unfortunately, there is not much change in the forecast. The threat of grassfires, high winds, and blowing dust continues today. Fire crews likely have another busy day ahead of them as most of the area remains under Fire Weather Warnings.

Most of the area also remains under High Wind Alerts for the day ahead. Winds are already exceeding 20 mph to start the day to the west and will continue to ramp up and spread through the rest of the area once the sun is up. Strong winds will also kick up a lot of dust again. A handful of our northernmost counties will be under a Blowing Dust Advisory starting as early as 10am.

There is another slim chance of rain later today and into the evening closer to Northeast Kansas. While some of our counties could get skimmed by a sprinkle, most of us will stay dry. The culprit of these stray shower chances and strong winds is a storm system centered all the way up in the Great Lakes Region.

Gusts Friday will not be as strong but it will still be a windy day. Couple that with dry conditions and Fire Weather Watches have started be issued so fire concerns will need to be monitored closely all the way into the weekend.

Afternoons over the weekend will be warm and windy, it would be best to continue to avoid outdoor burning. A chance of showers and storms returns the early to middle part of next week. A washout is not expected as it will not be raining all the time and Southwest Kansas will miss out on most of the rain. The best chance for storms will be between Central and Eastern Kansas and it is already looking like there will be potential for severe weather.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 59 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, windy. Lo: 35 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 60 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 42 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 69 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.