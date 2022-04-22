Friday will be another weather aware day. Even though yesterday’s storms are gone, it is important that we do not let our guard down. Storms are expected to develop to the west by this evening. All forms of severe weather will be possible again.

Until storms develop, it will be very windy and warm. After a warm morning, highs reach the 80s and 90s. It will be humid too.

Winds will reach 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 to 70 mph. Driving will be difficult today and Western Kansas will need to watch out for blowing dust.

Strong winds and mainly dry conditions through much of the day will also mean high fire danger, especially to the west where the air will be drier.

Storms will begin to develop along and ahead of a dryline to the west as early as 5pm or 6pm. These initial storms will need to be monitored closely and will likely prompt some warnings.

Storms will lose some of their punch as we approach the overnight but another potential line of storms is expected to develop along and ahead of a cold front that will sweep in.

Showers and storms weaken as they approach Central and Eastern Kansas late tonight and into Saturday. Rain and rumbles should be garden variety. However, Saturday will be another weather aware day.

Stronger storms redevelop late in the afternoon and evening between Central and Eastern Kansas. Storms will slide east through the evening and once we get into the overnight they should be out of the area.

Any lingering shower or storm early Sunday should only impact Southeast Kansas. Conditions will settle down and cool down from there.

There will still be some spotty storm chances next week but so far, they do not look as significant.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 20-40

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: S 20-40

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 48 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.