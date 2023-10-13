The cold front has cruised through much of the area. It is still spinning some light rain into the area, mainly to the north and east. There will continue to be a small chance through the morning but most of us will stay dry.

The big temperature drop is here. After a cooler start this morning, we can all expect a cooler afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 40s to the 60s.

As the storm system continues to track through the region it will keep our winds strong. The strongest gusts will be to the west.

Winds will also be howling farther east where there is a Wind Advisory that will be in effect through this evening.

Winds will back off a bit after sundown but it will still be a breezy night. Winds will also still be out of the northwest which will keep spilling colder air into the Sunflower State.

Some low temperatures to the west will dip down to and below freezing. If you have not yet protected your plants you will want to do so.

Now that fall temperatures have returned they will stick around for a while.

The next storm system moves in during the middle of next week when a few showers and storms will be possible.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 61 Wind: NW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 42 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 62 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: N/NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 67 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy.