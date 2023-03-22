As an area of low pressure spins across the Plains it is keeping our skies slightly unsettled and still generating some wind. Conditions are mainly dry this morning but a shower cannot be ruled out to the north and east through the morning hours.

Even though we are not seeing much rain this morning, areas along and north of I-70 could experience slower travel due to dense fog. Anyone traveling across the northern half of the state will want to allow extra travel time. There could be areas of reduced visibility to the south of I-70 too.

Once the fog lifts we will be left with a mix of clouds and sun. Winds will increase again and mainly be out of the south. This will help us warm up into the 60s to the 80s.

Winds will be strongest to the southwest while reaching 15 to 30 mph with gusts pushing 45 mph. So far, only one of our counties to the southwest is under a High Wind Alert.

Either way it will be a windy, warmer, and dry day so fire danger will be high again, especially to the west but the rest of the area should be mindful of these conditions too.

Another chance for rain will develop to the north tonight. A rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out.

We will dry back out by early Thursday but then another batch of moisture will begin to stream in late in the day.

There will be a better chance for rain by Thursday night. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder.

The Storm Prediction Center has the far southeast corner of the area included in a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

This is where a strong to severe storm capable of hail could be possible through the evening and overnight. Spotty showers will be possible across the rest of the area.

The weekend will start with damp conditions in spots and the second half of the week will be cooler in the 50s and 60s. Highs over the weekend will dip down to the 40s to the west over the weekend, this is where a little snow could mix in with some rain.

Conditions do not look as unsettled early next week and temperatures will remain cool but it should not be too chilly.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 81 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 49 Wind: S/W 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 64 Wind: N/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain. Lo: 40 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 58 Lo: 39 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.