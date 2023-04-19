A warm front has carried stormy activity to our north but a cold front has started to move in. This will help more storms develop by later this evening and during the overnight.

The cold front will also begin to cool temperatures back down. Many of us will still be warm in the 80s but high temperatures will begin to cool down to the 60s to the northwest.

It will also be another windy day as this front rolls through. High Wind Alerts will be in effect during the evening and overnight when gusts could exceed 45 to 55 mph.

Warm, windy, and mainly dry conditions through much of the day will keep the fire danger high, especially to the southwest.

We will need to watch out for storm development after 4pm or 5pm. There will be a better chance as we get deeper into the evening. There will also be some showers that move into Northwest Kansas behind the cold front.

A few storms could be strong to severe with the greatest severe risk targeting Central and Eastern Kansas. All forms of severe weather will be possible through the evening and overnight.

As the front advances east, more storms will form along and ahead of the front during the overnight, we will need to continue to monitor the potential for strong to severe storms. Storms will move out by daybreak as they continue to sweep to the east.

It will not be as mild Thursday morning and many of us will be colder in the 30s and 40s. The cooldown will only continue from here now that gusty winds have switched out of the northwest.

High temperatures will bottom out in the 50s by the end of the work week and through the first half of the weekend.

There will also be a couple more rounds of rain but severe weather is not expected. Some spotty showers will track west to east late Thursday into Friday and again late Friday.

Most of the weekend will be dry with the exception of a slim shower chance south of I-70 Sunday. More active weather will be possible next week as we start the new week with a chance of rain. High temperatures will rebound into the 60s but another unsettled pattern will put the summer-like warmth on hold.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 52 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 71 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 44 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 41 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 45 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers.

Tue: Hi: 67 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy, breezy.