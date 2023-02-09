We have some gusty winds moving in. Everyone can expect a windy day with 40-50 mph gusts being common. Driving high profile vehicles across our interstates will be difficult today.

Strong winds are associated with our latest system that is pulling off to our east as gusty conditions spill into the area behind it. Most of the rain and snow in the region is to our east but now attention shifts to the west.

Rain/snow showers will be possible in spots to the west to the start the day. As temperatures rise above freezing there may be more rain than snow but coverage still looks spotty.

Increasing clouds, moisture, and a strong north breeze will keep a chill in the air today with afternoon highs only reaching the 30s and 40s.

Once we get closer to the evening we will begin to see a switch back to more snow than rain, especially to the north and west.

Wichita may not see anything until after sundown but once chances go up in the Metro, there will be a quick switch from rain to snow before clearing out during the overnight. Most snowfall accumulations in the area should only be up to an inch or less. Anything more than that will not be by much.

Winds will still favor a northerly direction for most of us through Friday, this will make for a chilly start to the weekend but then winds will switch out of the south. This will help provide a milder turn for this weekend. More active weather will cool us back down next week but so far, the next cooldown does not look too significant.

Clouds will increase again Sunday with another boundary blowing through the area. Some moisture, mainly in the form of rain, will work into the area from the southwest through Monday.

Low pressure will swing through the region Tuesday, keeping a chance for rain in the forecast. There could be some wintry weather to the north and west.

The parade of systems may continue through the middle to latter part of next week with wet and wintry weather beginning to look possible late Wednesday into Thursday. This will also keep temperatures cool.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 44 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 19 Wind: N/S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 32 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 55 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 23 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.