Winter and spring temperatures will battle it out today but the cold will eventually win. Winds have started to switch out of the north and will spill colder air back into the area today.

Winds will be gusty today as they switch out of the north. A High Wind Warning includes a few of our counties to the southwest.

This is also where we will need to continue to monitor grass fire concerns.

As our next system swings in it is also bringing some moisture back to the area. Showers and isolated rumbles of thunder have mainly been impacting Central and Eastern Kansas.

There is a risk of strong to severe storms early in the day to the east but this risk should stay outside of our area.

As rain tracks east we will need to monitor the northwest corner of the area where snow or a wintry mix will be possible. A rain/snow shower could skim Southwest Kansas.

Wintry weather will lift out of the area during the night and then it will be all about the cold. Brace yourselves for a frigid start to Thursday.

Wind Chill Alerts will go into effect after sundown and continue through Thursday morning. Wind chills could be as low as -15 to -25.

The cold will stick around Thursday through Friday but we will start to warm back up over the weekend. There is a small chance for rain or a light wintry mix between Friday and Saturday.

Saturday will stay dry for most of us with rain barely skimming the southern part of the area.

Sunday will be a day to be weather aware. The day starts dry but there will be an increasing chance of showers and storms, especially by evening. We will need to monitor severe potential into the overnight.

Showers and storms will wrap early Monday and temperatures will not take much of a hit early next week as we stay in the 50s and 60s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 68 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 17 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 35 Wind: NW/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 14 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 53 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 42 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 61 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy.