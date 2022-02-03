Our winter storm is wrapping up and most of the moisture has shifted to our east. There are still a few lingering snow showers between Southwest and South Central Kansas.

We will need to watch this part of the area for a few snow showers and flurries today.

Should there be any additional accumulation, it will only total .5″ to 1″ on the Kansas side. Winter Weather Alerts for our Oklahoma counties will be in effect through 6pm where there will be a better chance of seeing an additional inch or more.

Even though most of the snow has wrapped up, roads are still snowy and icy so drivers will need to continue to take things slower today.

Also, the cold is not going anywhere just yet. We are starting the day with dangerous, sub-zero wind chills. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect through this morning and has already been extended through Friday morning for our Oklahoma counties.

A northerly breeze will continue to pump arctic air into the area today, afternoon highs will only reach the teens.

There will be some breaks in the clouds to the northwest today. After dark, area clouds will break even more and winds will be lighter. This will send low temperatures down to the single digits and even below zero. Even though winds will be lighter, even the slightest breeze will make it feel very uncomfortable.

A warming trend starts Friday as highs return to the 20s and 30s. Temperatures will be coldest where there is snowpack. It will take some time but we will keep warming into the 40s and 50s. A lot of sunshine and warmer temperatures will help melt the snow but we will still need to be aware of refreezing during the overnights and early mornings.

Even though we are still dealing with travel troubles at least we were able to receive some moisture this week because it is looking like we have another dry stretch ahead.