Our next cold front has arrived and is creating a split in our temperatures this morning. Despite some colder temperatures to the west, most of us do not feel too bad to start the day.

However, you will really feel the cooler change by later this afternoon thanks to a northerly switch of our winds. After seeing some highs as warm as 70 degrees yesterday, we will fall into the 40s and 30s today. Winds will be stronger too while reaching 20 to 25 mph.

The winter storm that we are anticipating will get started as a developing chance of rain between South Central and Eastern Kansas.

We will see a change to a mix and then to snow after dark once winter weather alerts go into effect.

Moisture spreads through the area in the form of snow during the night. With many of us sleeping during this time we will likely wake up to a wintry scene early Wednesday morning.

It will not only be the snow that we will wake up to but bitter cold as well. Temperatures in the teens and single digits will not improve much through Wednesday. Highs will likely stay in the teens.

Gusts up to 30 to 35 mph will cause blowing snow which could reduce visibility.

Falling snow through Wednesday will not start to taper until Wednesday night.

The bulk of the moisture shifts to the east of us Thursday but there could be a few lingering snow showers that impact southern parts of the area.

Even after the snow stops falling we are still looking at potential travel troubles due to accumulating snow. The bullseye is still expected to be around the Kansas Turnpike and east. A wide swath of 4″ to 7″ will still slow down many drivers. Some of our northernmost counties will not see as much snow with a moisture-rich environment farther south.

Arctic air continues to spill into the sunflower state and we will need to dress in layers. We will wake up to subzero wind chills both Thursday and Friday mornings. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the northwest corner of the area.

It will be a slow crawl back up to above freezing that will not happen until we get into the weekend. More melting will take place next week when highs return to the 40s and possibly 50s.