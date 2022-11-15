Most of the winter weather has moved out and shifted to the east and northeast. Commuters will still want to allow a few extra minutes before heading out the door. There could be some slick spots out there, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Be sure to bundle up too. Everyone is below freezing to start the day. Winds are not too strong but are still enough to bring the “feels like” factor all the way down to the single digits for some.

We will see more sun today as the storm system continues to pull away from us. However, sunshine will not help us warm that much. High temperatures will be well below average during the warmest part of the afternoon.

There is a small chance of a few late flurries to the north. As this weak wave tracks into the area a few snowflakes could reach as far south as Wichita tonight but this does not look likely right now.

A reinforcing shot of colder air mid-week will send many highs down to the 30s Wednesday. We gain a few degrees Thursday only to see another significant wind shift knock us right back down to wrap up the work week.

As cold air keeps sinking into the Sunflower State there will be another chance for snow showers Thursday. A chance will start to the northwest early in the day and then slide into Southwest Kansas by late Thursday and early Friday. Central and Eastern Kansas may miss out on this potential moisture.

High pressure dominates over the weekend which will keep skies fair and high temperatures will begin to rebound to the 50s. While next week will start quiet, it is a week that will be filled with a lot of traveling for Thanksgiving so the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will have a close eye on the forecast.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 43 Wind: NW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow showers. Lo: 20 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 37 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 21 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 30 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 53 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, breezy.