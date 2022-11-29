Our next cold front is on the move and it will usher in some big changes for Tuesday.

Snow showers will build into the northwest corner of the area through the morning and into midday.

While most snow showers will be light, visibility could be an issue at times due to stronger winds. They have already started to switch out of the north in Western Kansas.

As winds continue to switch out of the north with the frontal passage, temperatures will struggle to warm. Some of us, especially in the Wichita Metro, will see our high temperatures during the early part of the day and then fall during the afternoon. After seeing highs in the 50s and 60s yesterday, be ready to experience weather whiplash.

Most of the snow in the area will reside around and north of I-70 but we could see a few flakes fly farther south too and possibly mix with a little light rain or drizzle.

Allow extra travel time the farther north and west you are, this is where minor accumulations are most likely. Widespread travel troubles are not expected though.

We only have one county (Furnas county, Nebraska) under a Winter Weather Advisory through 6pm. We will be monitoring if a few more counties end up getting added to it depending on exactly how the day unfolds.

Most of the wintry weather will move out before we enter the overnight. Skies will begin to clear after dark too.

Temperatures will continue to tank and it will be a frigid night and start to Wednesday. High pressure will allow sunshine to return for mid-week but it will be a chilly day.

It will not take too long to warm back up and we will wrap up the work week in the 60s on Friday. Another wind shift into the weekend will cool us back down Saturday. So far, it is looking like this second wind shift will come through dry but we will continue to monitor the potential for any moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 48 Wind: S/NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 21 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 40 Wind: NW/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 22 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 46 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 46 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 54 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.