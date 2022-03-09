Another cold front has moved in which will keep temperatures chilly in the 30s and 40s today. Our next winter storm will not be too far behind and gets started later today. Snow will begin to move in from the north during the afternoon and Winter Weather Alerts will go into effect.

Snow will spread through Northern and Western Kansas as we head through the evening. There could be some rain that mixes in initially from Hays to Garden City.

During the night, snow will track west to east with a continued chance of some rain mixing in farther south. Heavier snow will favor areas north. Gusty winds will cause the snow to blow around and reduce visibility. Most of us can expect a slower commute early Thursday.

The bulk of the snow moves out during the afternoon. However, there is another potential round late Thursday into early Friday that will stretch from Southwest to Southeast Kansas.

Snow totals could get up to half a foot or more along and north of I-70. While there will be lesser amounts to the south, it could still be enough to cause slick conditions. It is also worth watching the Kansas/Oklahoma line where the second round of snow could drop an additional inch or two.

Strong northerly flow will keep temperatures below freezing all day Thursday but we will begin to dig ourselves out of the freezer Friday.

We will be back to above average high temperatures by the end of the weekend and take a break from active weather through the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 48 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 25 Wind: E/NE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of snow. Hi: 29 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow. Lo: 18 Wind: N 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 16 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.