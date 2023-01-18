The next system has arrived and so has the moisture. Snow, rain, and ice will impact different parts of the area at different times as we go through the day ahead.

Where conditions are drier to the southwest this morning a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect.

Winter Weather Alerts to the northwest will be in effect all the way through this evening, not only for the potential for snow but also for some sleet and freezing rain which could lead to an ice glaze and slick spots.

The majority of the snow is expected to fall to the northwest. Snowfall amounts will likely range from several inches to more than half a foot, please plan for slower travel in this part of the area and drive safely.

Rain in Central Kansas will let up into the afternoon but wintry weather will be ongoing to the north.

Later in the afternoon and during the evening, a flurry or rain/snow shower will wrap back around into Southwest Kansas. A rain/snow shower will also attempt to slide into South Central Kansas.

Most wintry weather during the overnight will be around and north of I-70. This will gradually track east and most of the snow will be gone by daybreak Thursday.

When it comes to the impact on our temperatures, as winds switch out of the northwest the area will begin to turn colder. Highs will range from the 20s to the 50s.

The chill settles in through the rest of the week. We will not have much time to catch our breath before the next system moves in over the weekend.

While it is nice to see more moisture in the forecast we do not need the travel troubles that we typically see this time of year. The track of snow and rain late Friday through Saturday is not set in stone so we will need to keep a close eye on this next system on deck.

Temperatures will remain seasonal into next week and the train of systems continues with more wintry and wet weather being possible late Monday through Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 57 Wind: E/NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 27 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 45 Wind: NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 42 Lo: 27 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 42 Lo: 21 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 20 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.