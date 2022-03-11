Our second round of snow is wrapping up and counties have been getting dropped from the Winter Weather Advisory since earlier this morning. Any leftover snow still falling through dawn will mainly impact the southeast corner of the area.

The first batch of new snowfall totals to the west does not look too impressive but it would still be wise to give yourselves a few extra minutes before heading out this morning. Storm Tracker 3 has been out and about this morning in the Wichita area keeping an eye on road conditions. Most main roads, interstates, and highways are in decent shape but it will be slow-going through neighborhoods and side streets.

High temperatures to start the weekend will be chilly in the 30s but we will warm through the 40s, 50s, and 60s Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be gusty at times and there will be plenty of sunshine too.

A couple of fronts swing through during the new work week. The cooldowns they bring will not be too significant but they could also spark some rain too. The first one arrives by Monday and the second moves in by Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 36 Wind: N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 14 Wind: N/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 47 Wind: SE/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: SW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 62 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 71 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny.