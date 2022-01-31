We have big changes ahead but in the meantime, gorgeous weekend weather that we had will continue into the start of the new work and school week. After a chilly start this morning, many of us will warm into the 60s. Highs will be a little cooler to the west where there is still some snow on the ground.

Winds will not be too strong today but could kick up the occasional breeze. Despite the moisture we received last week, Hitchcock and Red Willow counties in Nebraska will be under a Fire Weather Warning today.

There will be plenty of sunshine at least through the first half of the day but we will begin to see a few more clouds move in by sundown. This happens ahead of our next front which will move in from the northwest this evening. Clouds will continue to increase after dark. Clouds will be thicker in South Central Kansas, they will help keep temperatures from dropping any lower than the 30s.

Along and ahead of the front tomorrow there will be a chance of rain, mainly between South Central and Eastern Kansas.

The cold front will also start to cool us back down tomorrow, everyone will notice more a chill in the air. A secondary, arctic front will open the door to another bitter blast that will arrive by mid-week.

Rain will start to change to snow Tuesday evening which is also when a Winter Storm Watch goes into effect.

Wintry weather will blossom and spread through more of the area during the overnight and into Wednesday.

Snow lasts through Wednesday and will not start to taper until Wednesday night to the west.

Some snow could linger into Thursday but the bulk of our event will have wrapped up by this time.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall along and east of the Kansas Turnpike. The least amounts of snow will fall to the north in areas closest to the Kansas/Nebraska line. Plan on slower travel during the middle of this week. Also be prepared for school and church delays and cancellations.

It will take a few days to shake the arctic chill but we will experience rebounding temperatures after Thursday.