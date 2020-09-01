105-year-old home, one of few still standing following Hurricane Laura

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KLFY) – As residents get the first look at their homes in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, some are learning there’s nothing left.

KLFY reporter Jiovanni Lieggi spoke to the owner of a home that has been standing for over a century and learned how she’s dealing with the damage.

“It’s all happening again, this was the breezeway, and the entryway into the house, and now, quite literally, there is a very good breeze going through here,” said homeowner Shelby Fountain. “A lot of my uncle’s kitchen appliances, pots, pans, things like that, but we have pasta sauce. A bench, and pictures right here, obviously, there was a wall. This was the original breezeway of the house when it was first built in 1915, so it has gone through a lot. For Audrey (hurricane), it didn’t flood, for Rita (hurricane), it looks like it does now, and for Ike (hurricane), it didn’t flood, and now, Laura it flooded again, a lot like it was 15 years ago. I was only 12 then, but I still remember, and you kind of tuck those memories away, and now, they’re all back in the forefront cause it looks just like it did for Hurricane Rita.”

When Rita passed through, the home looked exactly like it does now. Despite the halls being hallow once again, Shelby says the house has been passed down from generation to generation including her grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather who built the home.

“Yes, he built this part of it, the little part he had moved in, so every generation of my family has lived here,” Fountain said. “We just kind of joke about things to get it out, so that way you don’t keep it bottled up and be upset about it all the time. Yes, that’s new additions. At least, we have something to come back to and something to fix.”

