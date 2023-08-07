WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service in Goodland said a high-end supercell thunderstorm produced straight-line wind of 110 mph in the town of Almena in northwest Kansas.

The storm moved over the town in Norton County around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. As it moved into town, the storm intensified.

The storm also had hail ranging from golf ball to tennis ball-sized hail. The wind caused damage to trees ranging from limbs being blown down to tree trunks being snapped.

The NWS said the storm weakened as it began to move northeast of town.