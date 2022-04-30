WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Overnight storms in Wabaunsee County caused extensive damage to an unoccupied home, according to the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported the damage just before 11 p.m. Friday night after several tornados were reported in Wabaunsee County.

A home in Wabaunsee County was extensively damaged during overnight storms. (Courtesy: Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office reported that the residence was unoccupied, and there were no reported injuries.

The home was located near the intersection of Mission Valley and Massaoit Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, two dogs escaped unharmed and were spotted outside the home.