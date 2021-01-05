2 rare tornadoes reported in Northern California

by: Liz Jassin and Nexstar Media Wire

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Tehama County, a small region in Northern California, on Monday afternoon.

The first tornado was reported around 1:34 p.m. in west Corning, Calif. and caused damage to a barn, tree and power line.

Another tornado was reported around 2:40 p.m. near Vina, Calif., but no damage was reported.

Tornadoes are most common in the Central Plains and southeast U.S., though they have been reported in all 50 states.

Per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data, California sees, on average, 11 tornadoes a year, while Texas experiences an average of 155.

