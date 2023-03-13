WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It has been 33 years since a tornado outbreak in central and southcentral Kansas. In 1990, 19 tornadoes struck the state. Two were violent F5 tornadoes.

The largest and most damaging was what would become known as the Hesston tornado in Harvey County.

The tornado developed near Pretty Prairie in Reno County in the late afternoon. The tornado quickly strengthened to an F5 as it neared Hesston. It traveled northeast for 48 miles, striking the west side of Hesston, damaging 226 homes and 21 businesses.

The tornado moved northeast and merged into a second F5 tornado. It tracked 22 miles from one mile north of Hesston, across extreme southeast McPherson County, then into southwest Marion County.

The tornado killed two people and injured 60. The tornado caused $25 million in damage in Harvey County.