4 tornadoes touch down on May 14 in central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service of Topeka announced Tuesday at least four tornadoes touched down last week in central Kansas.

The weather service said severe thunderstorms produced at least four tornadoes on May 14 across Lyon, Wabaunsee, and Morris counties.

The tornadoes were brief, and no damage was reported. The tornadoes were rated EF-U because of the lack of damage.

