6 inches of snow falls in Wichita as of Friday morning, most since 2014

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In Wichita, 6 inches of snow has already fallen as of Friday morning. This is the largest snowfall we have since February 2014 according to the Storm Track 3 Weather team.

Totals as of 11 a.m.

5.5 inches of snow in Park City

6.0 inches of snow in Downtown Wichita

4.0 inches of snow in Whitewater

5.0 inches in Clearwater

3.5 inches in Arkansas City

3.0 inches in Newton

3.0 inches in Cheney

3.0 inches in Caldwell

5.0 inches in Blackwell, Oklahoma

3.7 inches in Clearwater

5.0 inches in Bel Aire

5.0 inches in Derby

4.5 inches in Andover

4.0 inches in Kechi

Ring Doorbell video of snowfall

Wichita Streets

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

A fresh powder start to 2021! #HAPPYNEWYEAR !



I would love to see your weather shots. Tweet me or send them to https://t.co/fL2w17EYtx . @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx pic.twitter.com/oiflOW66Mv — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) January 1, 2021