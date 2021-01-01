6 inches of snow falls in Wichita as of Friday morning, most since 2014

Weather Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In Wichita, 6 inches of snow has already fallen as of Friday morning. This is the largest snowfall we have since February 2014 according to the Storm Track 3 Weather team.

Totals as of 11 a.m.

  • 5.5 inches of snow in Park City
  • 6.0 inches of snow in Downtown Wichita
  • 4.0 inches of snow in Whitewater
  • 5.0 inches in Clearwater
  • 3.5 inches in Arkansas City
  • 3.0 inches in Newton
  • 3.0 inches in Cheney
  • 3.0 inches in Caldwell
  • 5.0 inches in Blackwell, Oklahoma
  • 3.7 inches in Clearwater
  • 5.0 inches in Bel Aire
  • 5.0 inches in Derby
  • 4.5 inches in Andover
  • 4.0 inches in Kechi

Ring Doorbell video of snowfall

Wichita Streets

ON SOCIAL MEDIA

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories