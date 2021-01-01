6 inches of snow falls in Wichita as of Friday morning, most since 2014

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In Wichita, 6 inches of snow has already fallen as of Friday morning. This is the largest snowfall we have since February 2014 according to the Storm Track 3 Weather team.
Totals as of 11 a.m.
- 5.5 inches of snow in Park City
- 6.0 inches of snow in Downtown Wichita
- 4.0 inches of snow in Whitewater
- 5.0 inches in Clearwater
- 3.5 inches in Arkansas City
- 3.0 inches in Newton
- 3.0 inches in Cheney
- 3.0 inches in Caldwell
- 5.0 inches in Blackwell, Oklahoma
- 5.0 inches in Bel Aire
- 5.0 inches in Derby
- 4.5 inches in Andover
- 4.0 inches in Kechi
