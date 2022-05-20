WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County is looking for people to adopt a siren. The person would be a siren observer for one of 152 outdoor warning sirens in the county.

The sirens are tested every Monday at noon, barring holidays, and inclement weather. The county said even with all the technology and two-way communication they still rely on human observation.

The county encourages anyone within an eye-shot of a siren to sign up here.

The person will receive a brief video overview of what to look for and how to report any issues.