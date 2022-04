WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News received videos showing the Andover tornado damage from the air.

Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening.

In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated.

There were no fatalities or critical injuries despite the widespread destruction. Officials said only a few injuries had been reported.