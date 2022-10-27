WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated seven more Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas because of the drought. They are Allen, Bourbon, Butler, Harvey, Sedgwick, Wilson and Woodson counties.

They join 70 other counties that already earned that title this year. Farmers and ranchers in those 70 counties and the counties that border them qualify for emergency loans. See the chart below to find your county.

The USDA uses the U.S. Drought Monitor to see which counties have the most intense drought. The current U.S. Drought Monitor map shows every Kansas county has reason to be concerned.

In the map below, the deep red indicates areas of exceptional drought. It covers 33.42% of the state. The red, 24.84% of the state, indicates extreme drought. Orange means severe drought. It covers 21.05% of Kansas. Tan shows moderate drought in 13.25% of the state. And the yellow in north-central Kansas represents abnormally dry. It covers 7.44% of the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor uses white to indicate no dryness or drought.

  • This week. Kansas drought map on Oct. 25, 2022. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)
  • Last month. Kansas drought map on Sept. 27, 2022. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)
  • Last year. Kansas drought map on Oct. 26, 2021. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)
  • Five years ago. Kansas drought map on Oct. 24, 2017. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)
  • 10 years ago. Kansas drought map on Oct. 23, 2012. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

If you click through the slideshow above, you will see the U.S. Drought Monitor maps from last month, last year, five years ago and 10 years ago.

The USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans can be used for recovery needs such as livestock equipment, refinancing of certain debts, and reorganization.

When reviewing the loans, the FSA will consider an ag producer’s extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

The chart below shows the dates that the USDA designated counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas or as neighboring counties. The last column in the table represents the application deadline that was listed each time the USDA made a designation about a county. We have reached out to the USDA to see if ag producers can use the final date in that column. We have not heard back yet.

The 13 Kansas counties that have not qualified yet for natural disaster emergency loans because of drought are Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lyon, Miami, Osage, Shawnee, and Wyandotte.

Primary Natural Disaster Areas:

CountyDate designated as primary countyDates designated as contiguous countyApplication deadlines in late 2022 or early 2023
AllenOct. 27Sept. 19April 10, May 8
AndersonOct. 27May 8
Atchison
BarberApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
BartonApril 26Dec. 8
BourbonOct. 27Aug. 31, Sept. 19April 3, April 10, May 8
Brown
ButlerOct. 27April 26, Oct. 11, Oct. 27Dec. 8, April 24, May 8, May 9
ChaseOct. 27May 8
ChautauquaApril 26Oct. 11Dec. 8, April 24
CherokeeAug. 31April 26Dec. 8, April 3
CheyenneApril 26Dec. 8
ClarkApril 26Dec. 8
ClayApril 28Dec. 19
CloudApril 28Dec. 19
CoffeyOct. 27May 8
ComancheApril 26Dec. 8
CowleyApril 26Oct. 11, Oct. 27Dec. 8, April 24, May 8
CrawfordAug. 31April 26, Sept. 19, Oct. 27Dec. 8, April 3, April 10, May 8
DecaturApril 26April 28Dec. 8, Dec. 19
DickinsonApril 28May 1Dec. 19, Dec. 22
Doniphan
Douglas
EdwardsApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
ElkOct. 11April 26, Oct. 27Dec. 8, April 24, May 8
EllisApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
EllsworthApril 26April 28, May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
FinneyApril 26May 1, May 24Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
FordApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Franklin
GearyApril 28Dec. 19
GoveMay 1April 26, May 24Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
GrahamMay 1April 26, April 28Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
GrantApril 26Dec. 8
GrayApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
GreeleyApril 26Dec. 8
GreenwoodOct. 11, Oct. 27April 24, May 8
HamiltonApril 26Dec. 8
HarperApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
HarveyOct. 27April 26, May 1, Oct. 27Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
HaskellApril 26Dec. 8
HodgemanMay 1April 26Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Jackson
Jefferson
JewellApril 26, April 28Dec. 8, Dec. 19
Johnson
KearnyApril 26Dec. 8
KingmanMay 1April 26, Oct. 27Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8
KiowaApril 26Dec. 8
LabetteApril 26Aug. 31, Sept. 19Dec. 8, April 3, April 10
LaneMay 24April 26, May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
Leavenworth
LincolnApril 28April 26, May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
LinnOct. 27May 8
LoganApril 26, May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
Lyon
MarionApril 28, May 1, Oct. 27, Oct. 27Dec. 19, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
MarshallApril 28Dec. 19
McPhersonMay 1April 26, April 28, Oct. 27Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, May 9
MeadeApril 26Dec. 8
Miami
MitchellApril 28April 26Dec. 8, Dec. 19
MontgomeryApril 26Sept. 19, Oct. 11, Oct. 27Dec. 8, April 10, April 24, May 8
MorrisApril 28Dec. 19
MortonApril 26Dec. 8
NemahaApril 28Dec. 19
NeoshoSept. 19April 26, Aug. 31, Oct. 27Dec. 8, April 3, April 10, May 8
NessMay 1April 26, May 24Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
NortonApril 28, June 23April 26, May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, Jan. 31
Osage
OsborneApril 26April 28Dec. 8, Dec. 19
OttawaApril 28May 1Dec. 19, Dec. 22
PawneeApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
PhillipsJune 23April 26, April 28, May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, Jan. 31
PottawatomieApril 28Dec. 19
PrattApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
RawlinsApril 26Dec. 8
RenoApril 26May 1, Oct. 27, Oct. 27Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
RepublicApril 28Dec. 19
RiceApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
RileyApril 28Dec. 19
RooksApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
RushApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
RussellApril 26April 28Dec. 8, Dec. 19
SalineMay 1April 26, April 28Dec. 8, Dec. 19
ScottApril 26May 1, May 24Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6
SedgwickOct. 27April 26, May 1, Oct. 27Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9
SewardApril 26Dec. 8
Shawnee
SheridanApril 26April 28, May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22
ShermanApril 26Dec. 8
SmithApril 26Dec. 8
StaffordApril 26Dec. 8
StantonApril 26Dec. 8
StevensApril 26Dec. 8
SumnerApril 26May 1, Oct. 27Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8
ThomasApril 26May 1Dec. 8, Dec. 22
TregoMay 1April 26Dec. 8, Dec. 22
WabaunseeApril 28Dec. 19
WallaceApril 26Dec. 8
WashingtonApril 28Dec. 19
WichitaApril 26Dec. 8
WilsonOct. 27April 26, Sept. 19, Oct. 11Dec. 8, April 10, April 24, May 8
WoodsonOct. 27Sept. 19April 10, May 8
Wyandotte
Source: USDA

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.