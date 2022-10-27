WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated seven more Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas because of the drought. They are Allen, Bourbon, Butler, Harvey, Sedgwick, Wilson and Woodson counties.

They join 70 other counties that already earned that title this year. Farmers and ranchers in those 70 counties and the counties that border them qualify for emergency loans. See the chart below to find your county.

The USDA uses the U.S. Drought Monitor to see which counties have the most intense drought. The current U.S. Drought Monitor map shows every Kansas county has reason to be concerned.

In the map below, the deep red indicates areas of exceptional drought. It covers 33.42% of the state. The red, 24.84% of the state, indicates extreme drought. Orange means severe drought. It covers 21.05% of Kansas. Tan shows moderate drought in 13.25% of the state. And the yellow in north-central Kansas represents abnormally dry. It covers 7.44% of the state. The U.S. Drought Monitor uses white to indicate no dryness or drought.

This week. Kansas drought map on Oct. 25, 2022. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Last month. Kansas drought map on Sept. 27, 2022. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Last year. Kansas drought map on Oct. 26, 2021. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

Five years ago. Kansas drought map on Oct. 24, 2017. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

10 years ago. Kansas drought map on Oct. 23, 2012. (Courtesy: U.S. Drought Monitor)

If you click through the slideshow above, you will see the U.S. Drought Monitor maps from last month, last year, five years ago and 10 years ago.

The USDA Farm Service Agency emergency loans can be used for recovery needs such as livestock equipment, refinancing of certain debts, and reorganization.

When reviewing the loans, the FSA will consider an ag producer’s extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability.

The chart below shows the dates that the USDA designated counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas or as neighboring counties. The last column in the table represents the application deadline that was listed each time the USDA made a designation about a county. We have reached out to the USDA to see if ag producers can use the final date in that column. We have not heard back yet.

The 13 Kansas counties that have not qualified yet for natural disaster emergency loans because of drought are Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lyon, Miami, Osage, Shawnee, and Wyandotte.

Primary Natural Disaster Areas:

County Date designated as primary county Dates designated as contiguous county Application deadlines in late 2022 or early 2023 Allen Oct. 27 Sept. 19 April 10, May 8 Anderson – Oct. 27 May 8 Atchison – – – Barber April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Barton April 26 – Dec. 8 Bourbon Oct. 27 Aug. 31, Sept. 19 April 3, April 10, May 8 Brown – – – Butler Oct. 27 April 26, Oct. 11, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 24, May 8, May 9 Chase – Oct. 27 May 8 Chautauqua April 26 Oct. 11 Dec. 8, April 24 Cherokee Aug. 31 April 26 Dec. 8, April 3 Cheyenne April 26 – Dec. 8 Clark April 26 – Dec. 8 Clay April 28 – Dec. 19 Cloud April 28 – Dec. 19 Coffey – Oct. 27 May 8 Comanche April 26 – Dec. 8 Cowley April 26 Oct. 11, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 24, May 8 Crawford Aug. 31 April 26, Sept. 19, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 3, April 10, May 8 Decatur April 26 April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19 Dickinson April 28 May 1 Dec. 19, Dec. 22 Doniphan – – – Douglas – – – Edwards April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Elk Oct. 11 April 26, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 24, May 8 Ellis April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Ellsworth April 26 April 28, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22 Finney April 26 May 1, May 24 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6 Ford April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Franklin – – – Geary – April 28 Dec. 19 Gove May 1 April 26, May 24 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6 Graham May 1 April 26, April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22 Grant April 26 – Dec. 8 Gray April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Greeley April 26 – Dec. 8 Greenwood – Oct. 11, Oct. 27 April 24, May 8 Hamilton April 26 – Dec. 8 Harper April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Harvey Oct. 27 April 26, May 1, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9 Haskell April 26 – Dec. 8 Hodgeman May 1 April 26 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Jackson – – – Jefferson – – – Jewell – April 26, April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19 Johnson – – – Kearny April 26 – Dec. 8 Kingman May 1 April 26, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8 Kiowa April 26 – Dec. 8 Labette April 26 Aug. 31, Sept. 19 Dec. 8, April 3, April 10 Lane May 24 April 26, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6 Leavenworth – – – Lincoln April 28 April 26, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22 Linn – Oct. 27 May 8 Logan – April 26, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Lyon – – – Marion – April 28, May 1, Oct. 27, Oct. 27 Dec. 19, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9 Marshall April 28 – Dec. 19 McPherson May 1 April 26, April 28, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, May 9 Meade April 26 – Dec. 8 Miami – – Mitchell April 28 April 26 Dec. 8, Dec. 19 Montgomery April 26 Sept. 19, Oct. 11, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 10, April 24, May 8 Morris – April 28 Dec. 19 Morton April 26 – Dec. 8 Nemaha – April 28 Dec. 19 Neosho Sept. 19 April 26, Aug. 31, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, April 3, April 10, May 8 Ness May 1 April 26, May 24 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6 Norton April 28, June 23 April 26, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, Jan. 31 Osage – – – Osborne April 26 April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19 Ottawa April 28 May 1 Dec. 19, Dec. 22 Pawnee April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Phillips June 23 April 26, April 28, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22, Jan. 31 Pottawatomie – April 28 Dec. 19 Pratt April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Rawlins April 26 – Dec. 8 Reno April 26 May 1, Oct. 27, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9 Republic April 28 – Dec. 19 Rice April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Riley April 28 – Dec. 19 Rooks April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Rush April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Russell April 26 April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19 Saline May 1 April 26, April 28 Dec. 8, Dec. 19 Scott April 26 May 1, May 24 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, Jan. 6 Sedgwick Oct. 27 April 26, May 1, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8, May 9 Seward April 26 – Dec. 8 Shawnee – – – Sheridan April 26 April 28, May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 19, Dec. 22 Sherman April 26 – Dec. 8 Smith – April 26 Dec. 8 Stafford April 26 – Dec. 8 Stanton April 26 – Dec. 8 Stevens April 26 – Dec. 8 Sumner April 26 May 1, Oct. 27 Dec. 8, Dec. 22, May 8 Thomas April 26 May 1 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Trego May 1 April 26 Dec. 8, Dec. 22 Wabaunsee – April 28 Dec. 19 Wallace April 26 – Dec. 8 Washington April 28 – Dec. 19 Wichita April 26 – Dec. 8 Wilson Oct. 27 April 26, Sept. 19, Oct. 11 Dec. 8, April 10, April 24, May 8 Woodson Oct. 27 Sept. 19 April 10, May 8 Wyandotte – – – Source: USDA