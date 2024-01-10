WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas is expected to experience temperatures in the single digits, with some places expected to see negative temperatures.

With more than 55,000 Kansans living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, the risk of someone wandering becomes even more dangerous with freezing temperatures.

The Alzheimer’s Association said in a news release six in 10 people living with dementia will wander at least once, and many do so repeatedly.

Wandering is one of the most frequent and challenging problems that caregivers face, the Alzheimer’s Association said.

“People living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia can be vulnerable during winter weather because their judgment may be impaired and they may be unable to communicate discomfort,” said Prisca Asaro, programs director for the Alzheimer’s Association – Heart of America Chapter. “It’s really important to take extra precautions with these individuals when there is severe winter weather or other excessive weather conditions like snow or ice.”

The Alzheimer’s Association gave the following tips to prepare in advance to keep their loved ones safe.

● Be prepared. Winter storms can be dangerous. Check weather conditions regularly and have emergency plans in place.

● Bundle up. Help the person living with Alzheimer’s dress warmly for winter weather conditions by wearing dry, loose-fitting layers and covering exposed skin.

● Prevent slips. Balance and mobility can be a challenge for a person living with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Assume all surfaces are slick; assist the person by taking smaller steps and slowing down, so they can match gait and speed to a safer level.

● Take advantage of the daylight. Winter months bring decreased sunlight and shorter days. Visual perception can be a challenge for those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and can cause increased confusion or disorientation in dark or shadowy environments both inside and out.

● Prevent wandering. Shorter days during winter months can also increase the risk of “sundowning.” Monitor closely for agitation or restlessness as day transitions into night. The Alzheimer’s Association offers these tips to combat sundowning.

● Buddy up. An Alzheimer’s Association survey says a whopping 84% of caregivers said they would like more support in providing care for someone with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, especially from their family. It can be hard for caregivers to find time to complete simple tasks outside of the home. Don’t hesitate to ask others for help with errands, grocery shopping or with snow/ice removal.

For more information, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association website by clicking here.