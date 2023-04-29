ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Andover Central Park hosted many events on the first anniversary of the Andover tornado. Over 200 people were in attendance for tree planting and a special community prayer breakfast.

Many people said they are happy about the progress made to rebuild the city over the past year.

“It’s just nice to see the rebuilding. And even where they haven’t rebuilt, it’s cleaned up,” said Lori Loney of the American Red Cross.

“It’s come a long way. I mean, homes are rebuilt, people are moving in, the school is amazing,” said Andover resident Megan Henwood.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes to get things back to normal as much as possible. People have started to move back into their homes,” said Andover Public Information Officer Megan Schapaugh.

13 local Girl Scout troops and their families helped with the rebuilding process by planting 25 trees around an area of the park.

“It feels good to do it with the kids and teach them how to take care of your community even a year later, not just a week later,” said troop 40995 leader Makenna Underwood.

While there is still a lot of work to be done a year afer the tornado, the community support is unwavering.

“I’ve really seen a lot of pulling together,” said Andover resident Steve Wilbur, “We’re out picking up trash and walking through the park and picking up nails and little pieces.”

“We’re all getting together as a community and praying for our community and sticking together after a tough night,” said Henwood.

The year has not been easy, but the community has become stronger than ever.