ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Less than 24 hours after the tornado hit Andover, the reality is starting to set in for some families about what they lost.

It’s also showing those families what is still here.

Sydney Rummery has been dealing with the aftermath of the tornado with her husband. She is thankful, though, because she knows what she still has could also be gone.

“He saw the tornado coming through and went downstairs, thank goodness,” Rummery said. “Our dogs got scared and got away from him, and so he was screaming for them … locked himself downstairs, and once he came out, we thought for sure our pugs were gone, but they were fine.”

While emotions continue to run high, Rummery said the storm puts into perspective what is meaningful.

“I think the most important thing is that we are okay,” Sydney said. “And our neighbors are okay, that’s all we care about. We have so many offering their help and so much support.”