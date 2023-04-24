ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Andover will mark the first anniversary of the 2022 EF-3 tornado on Saturday, April 29.

As part of remembering the tornado, the City will host “One Year Later: Pray with Andover.” It will be at Central Park at 9 a.m. On that same day last year, the tornado started in southeast Sedgwick County at 8:10 p.m., and it moved into Andover, damaging homes, a YMCA, Prairie Creek Elementary, and Central Park. The storm produced additional tornadoes as it moved east.

The City is partnering with the YMCA to celebrate the milestone and recovery. A program, devotion, and entertainment will follow pancakes and sausage served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Then, around 10:30 a.m., attendees can enjoy the playground, disc golf course, dog park, and walk throughout Central Park. Booths include Butler and Sedgwick Emergency Management, South Central Mental Health, The United Way of the Plains, Love on a Leash, and many more.

Rebuilding from the tornado is continuing. The City says over $255,000 has been distributed to 73 tornado-impacted families through the Long-Term Recovery Committee. City Hall has received new windows and repairs. The dog park has been reopened in Central Park. Discussion about replacing the Lodge is happening.

The City is still discussing whether there will be additional volunteer work days this spring for the community to help. If you need help cleaning up something on your property that was impacted by the tornado, please call 211 or speak with a case manager.