WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One week after the Andover tornado, the Greater Wichita YMCA announced some of the plans for the damaged Andover YMCA.

An EF-3 tornado hit Andover on the evening of Friday, April 29. There were no deaths and only a few injuries.

The YMCA credits its employees for helping to make sure its members stayed safe during the storm.

“The Andover Y was directly hit by the EF-3 tornado, and our staff team, both on and off duty, reacted quickly, Ronn McMahon, Greater Wichita YMCA president and CEO, said in a letter to the Y members. “They had only minutes to get everyone to safety in our locker rooms, and because of their heroic actions, all lives were saved.”

He said there is significant damage to the building, but the plan is to rebuild.

“The YMCA is about people, and we are putting all of our efforts into taking care of Andover staff, members and program participants,” McMahon said.

The 135 people who worked at the Andover Y are working at the other nine YMCAs in Wichita, El Dorado and Newton. Andover members can also use those branches. Click here for the map.

Status of the Andover Y youth programs:

Early Learning Center (ELC) — Families have accepted placement options at other sites.

Andover Y Summer Camp — The Y is working on getting alternative locations so kids can still attend camp at the end of May. Parents with children enrolled in the Andover Y Adventure Camp and Camp Hyde drop-off will be contacted by the end of next week with options that are available. There are no changes for Farha Sports Camp-Andover.

Andover Y Sports — This weekend’s events will be held at Andover High School. Parents will get emails about further details. Officials will continue to evaluate the turf field conditions at the Andover Y and the timing of the reopening of the Farha Sports Center-Andover.

McMahon said it is important for people to stay away from the building until it is safe again.

For people who have offered to help, he said they can contribute online at ymcawichita.org/give or by texting ANDOVERSTRONG to 41444. The money will help the Y with costs associated with securing temporary space for summer camps and child care services.