ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Prairie Creek Elementary in Andover sustained damage in Friday night’s tornado.

The school is located at 654 YMCA Drive just south of Dr. Jim Farha Andover YMCA which was also damaged in the storm.

David Jackson, executive director of operations for Andover Public Schools, went to the storm shelter in the school. He described the storm as it rolled over above.

“The storm shelter rumbled. You could hear train low-pitched, but your ears popped. You know there was smoke. I didn’t know if it was smoke or dust billowing out of the boiler room. You could hear the roof being torn off. It is a concrete roof. I mean obviously, the storm shelter held up.”

At Prairie Creek Elementary. Several pieces of metal wrapped around a tree and a couple of vehicles that look like they were tossed around. #AndoverTornado #kswx @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 @NWSWichita pic.twitter.com/sKNOLSFCWe — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) April 30, 2022

The Andover Public School District will provide more information on Saturday.