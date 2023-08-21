WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Another record daily high temperature was set in Wichita Monday.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, at 3:22 p.m., Wichita Eisenhower National Airport reached a temperature of 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

“This breaks the old record daily high temperature of 105 set in 1896,” the NWS said.

This is the third day in a row that Wichita has set a new daily high-temperature record.

At 2:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, Wichita reached 108 degrees.

“This breaks the previous record of 106 from 2001,” said the NWS.

On Saturday, the NWS said Wichita broke its daily high temperature of 111 degrees at noon. It was previously 105 degrees in 2011.

Other record daily high temperatures were broken across the state on Saturday.

Russell reached 106 degrees. According to the NWS, the previous record was 103 degrees.

Salina reached 113 degrees. According to the NWS, the previous record was 111, set in 1936.

