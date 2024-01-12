WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Arctic temperatures mean firefighters have to come up with different options to do their jobs.

The extreme cold is adding additional challenges to the work of firefighters on top of what is already a tough job.

One of the big concerns is that the temperatures could cause hydrants to freeze up as well as hoses. One tactic they use to prevent that from happening is keeping the hose nozzle open and not closing it.

“Instead of shutting down our fire hoses, we’ll have our nozzles cracked so that water continues to flow so that the possibility of freezing won’t occur, but that also keeping our nozzles open causes additions hazards because there’s going to be water continued to be flowing on the ground,” said Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz with the Wichita Fire Department.

Another concern is the health and safety of firefighters. Extra gloves, socks, and other cold-weather gear are stocked on trucks.

During this cold snap, they will take their rehab bus to scenes and rotate firefighters in and out so they stay warm.

“We also have our rehabilitation–rehab 7–be dispatched along with our normal crews so that we can make sure that we keep them in a limited time out in the exposure,” said Ocadiz.