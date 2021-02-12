Beware — fire dangers resulting from freezing weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With temperatures hovering around zero degrees, fire departments are continuing to warn people about safety precautions to take while staying warm.

Electrical fires

Recently, Hutchinson and Wichita’s fire departments have had multiple electrical fires related to space heaters being used in homes.

“We’ve had two fires here in the last three days,” explained Hutchinson Fire Department Fire Marshal Tony Arpin. “Both of those we’re attributed to space heaters.”

Make sure to check your furnace’s exhaust

HFD also says to watch out for your furnace’s exhaust piping that runs to the exterior of your house. If it’s cold enough for a long period of time (like it has been this February), moisture coming out of this exhaust can freeze and buildup causing a blockage in the piping. This blockage can harm your furnace and also lead to issues like carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Ice can be a possible buildup if there’s been a lot of snow or rain and freezing temperatures, you know that rain is going to freeze up right away,” Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz explained.

“With the temperatures in the single digits and subfreezing, I just wanted to make them aware that this is just one of those things,” said Arpin. “It only takes three minutes to walk outside and look to make sure it’s not plugged up.”