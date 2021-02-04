Bitter temperatures forecast for Kansas; Tips to keep you and your pets safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bitterly cold weather is being forecast by the Storm Track 3 weather team starting this weekend beginning Saturday.

Temperatures for much of next week will range from the teens and mid-20s to low 30s across the state with overnight temperatures dropping to single digits.

The Kansas Division is Emergency Management is wanting Kansans to be prepared.

“If you have to work outside, dress warm, don’t work alone and take frequent warming breaks. Now would be a good time to check your home and auto emergency kits to make sure they are up-to-date,” said Angee Morgan, deputy director, Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

“During bitter temperatures, it is especially important to check on our elderly neighbors and family members who may be shut in either with a phone call or a visit,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “If you go to their home make sure and wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

Emergency kits for your home and car

Assemble an emergency kit for your home that includes a battery-operated radio, a flashlight and extra batteries, extra blankets, and warm clothing, food that you can open and prepare easily, and plenty of clean drinking water (at least one gallon per person per day), in case water supply lines are compromised.

Before you travel make sure your car or vehicle has at least half a tank of gas during extreme cold situations so that you can stay warm if you become stranded. Keep an emergency supply kit in your car with these automobile extras: jumper cables, flares or reflective triangle, ice scraper, car cell phone charger, blanket, map, cat litter or sand (for better tire traction).

For a complete list of items for an emergency kit for your home and vehicle, click here.

Keeping your home safe and warm

As temperatures drop, open cabinet doors under sinks on exterior walls of your home and turn faucets to a slow drip to help prevent pipes from freezing. Place rolled-up towels or blankets around drafty windows and doors to help keep the cold air outside and the warm air inside.

If you must use portable space heaters to warm your home, check that they have been tested and certified to the latest safety standards. Keep heat sources at least three feet from combustible items, like papers, blankets, and curtains. Never leave a fireplace or portable heater unattended; turn off heaters and extinguish flames when you leave the room or go to bed. Never use appliances that weren’t designed to heat your home, such as cooking stoves and ovens, for that purpose.

Minimize outside exposure

On very cold days, minimize your exposure to the outdoors if possible. If you must go outside make sure you are monitoring yourself for signs of frostbite as well as hypothermia. Dress in layers. Trapped air between loose-fitting clothing helps to keep you insulated. Stay covered. Wear mittens or gloves, and wear a hat. At least half of your body heat is lost if your head is uncovered. Stay dry. Wet clothing results in much faster heat loss from your body. Wear waterproof insulated boots.

Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers, and toes. Signs of frostbite are numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, and firm or waxy skin. If you are exhibiting signs of frostbite go to a warm room, soak in warm water. Use body heat to warm yourself and do not massage or use a heating pad.

Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. A temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency. Signs of hypothermia are shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, and drowsiness. If you are exhibiting signs of hypothermia go to a warm room. Warm the center of the body first-chest, neck, head, and groin. Keep dry and wrapped up in warm blankets, including the head and neck.

Pet safety

Know the limits. Just like people, pets’ cold tolerance can vary from pet to pet based on their coat, body fat stores, activity level, and health. Be aware of your pet’s tolerance for cold weather, and adjust accordingly.

Stay inside. Cats and dogs should be kept inside during cold weather.

Make some noise. A warm vehicle engine can be an appealing heat source for outdoor and feral cats, but it’s deadly. Check underneath your car, bang on the hood, and honk the horn before starting the engine to encourage feline hitchhikers to abandon their roost under the hood.

Check the paws. Check your dog’s paws frequently for signs of cold-weather injury or damage, such as cracked paw pads or bleeding.

Play dress-up. If your dog has a short coat or seems bothered by the cold weather, consider a sweater or dog coat.

Wipe down. During walks, your dog’s feet, legs and belly may pick up deicers, antifreeze, or other chemicals that could be toxic. When you get back inside, wipe down (or wash) your pet’s feet, legs and belly to remove these chemicals and reduce the risk that your dog will be poisoned after (s)he licks them off of his/her feet or fur. Consider using pet-safe deicers on your property to protect your pets and the others in your neighborhood.

Stay home. Hot cars are a known threat to pets, but cold cars also pose significant risk to your pet’s health. You’re already familiar with how a car can rapidly cool down in cold weather; it becomes like a refrigerator, and can rapidly chill your pet. Pets that are young, old, ill, or thin are particularly susceptible to cold environments and should never be left in cold cars. Limit car travel to only that which is necessary, and don’t leave your pet unattended in the vehicle.

Prevent poisoning. Clean up any antifreeze spills quickly, as even small amounts of antifreeze can be deadly.

Protect family. Odds are your pet will be spending more time inside during the winter, so it’s a good time to make sure your house is properly pet-proofed.

Avoid ice. When walking your dog, stay away from frozen ponds, lakes and other water. You don’t know if the ice will support your dog’s weight, and if your dog breaks through the ice it could be deadly.

Provide shelter. We don’t recommend keeping any pet outside for long periods of time, but if you are unable to keep your dog inside during cold weather, provide him/her with a warm, solid shelter against wind. Make sure that they have unlimited access to fresh, non-frozen water (by changing the water frequently or using a pet-safe, heated water bowl). The floor of the shelter should be off of the ground (to minimize heat loss into the ground) and the bedding should be thick, dry and changed regularly to provide a warm, dry environment. The door to the shelter should be positioned away from prevailing winds. Space heaters and heat lamps should be avoided because of the risk of burns or fire. Heated pet mats should also be used with caution because they are still capable of causing burns.

Livestock safety