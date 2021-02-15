Impact of blackouts on homecare and low-income housing have many on edge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The blackouts came as a surprise to many.

Several people reached out to KSN News saying they were caught off guard and were concerned when it would come back on – others saying they did not receive a notice but are happy they could do their part, still, the anxiety for many is just not knowing.

“I was in the middle of a phone call with a client and everything got cut out,” said Andrea Kearns, assistant office manager at El Dorado Animal Clinic.

When the lights came back on at the El Dorado Animal Clinic, fortunately, there were no animals undergoing a procedure.

“It was very much within the realm of possibility that we would have still had somebody on the surgery table or on the dental table and hooked up to the monitors and those monitors would have lost power,” Kearns said.

If it goes dark in a residential area, it could prove even more costly as Comfort Care Homes has some houses in neighborhoods and is made up primarily of residents who need constant care. Only four of their multiple living locations have generators.

“If it was a shorter period of time like 20-30 minutes, then it would not be an issue but an hour and an hour and a half that is concerning not just for temperature but also for people who are on oxygen and do need electronic devices for their health,” said director of operations Kasey Breidenthal.

For people living in the Mennonite Housing which provides low-income housing and constitutes mainly senior residents, it may mean more cost-saving measures.

“What we are telling the residents is to keep the thermostats down below 70 and do what they can to conserve electricity,” said President Byron Adrian.

The plan now is to hunker down, prepare and wait. At Mennonite Housing, it means bundling up and saving energy and evaluating as they go.

“We will do what we can to make sure they are safe during this time,” Adrian said.

At Comfort Care Homes, they will do something similar and make sure each resident and their families have peace of mind. They also have the ability to move residents to a warmer facility if the power is out too long.

“We are just making sure residents are not scared and our staff are prepared,” Breidenthal.