GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Blizzard conditions closed Interstate 70 in northwest Kansas from WaKeeney to the Colorado line.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says high winds, low visibility, and snow-packed roads also led to the closures of several highways.

U.S. 83 from Garden City to Oakley

K-25 closed from Lakin to U.S. 40 intersection.

K-27 from Syracuse to Tribune

U.S. 50 from Colorado state line to Syracuse

K-27 from Johnson City to Oklahoma stateline

K-51 from Colorado stateline to Rolla

K-96 Scott City to Dighton

For more on road conditions across the state, visit kandrive.gov.

KDOT expects more highways to close as the storm system pushes through the area. They are urging residents to stay at home.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office reported that there was zero visibility shortly before noon Monday. The Finney County Sheriff’s Office says multiple crashes and stranded vehicles have been reported on U.S. 83 between Garden City and Oakley.

